Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oppenheimer stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.