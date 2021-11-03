Oppenheimer Trims Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Price to $55.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.
NYSE:B opened at $40.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
