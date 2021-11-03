Oppenheimer Trims Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Price to $55.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B opened at $40.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.