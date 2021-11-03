Oppenheimer Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Incyte in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Incyte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

