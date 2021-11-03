Oracle Investment Management Inc. Acquires 133,340 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,340 shares during the period. Codiak BioSciences comprises 1.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 3.04% of Codiak BioSciences worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 over the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAK opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.