OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in OrganiGram by 97.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OrganiGram by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

