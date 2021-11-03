Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.75. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

