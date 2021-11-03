Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.