Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kodiak Sciences worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 63.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.59. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.