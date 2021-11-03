Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 112.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

