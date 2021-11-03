Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

