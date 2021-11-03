Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 536.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 165,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,371,087 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NARI traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,262. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

