Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,915 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.06 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

