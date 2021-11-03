Otter Tail Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. 1,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,176. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

