Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 5,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,403,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $10,185,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $9,521,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.