Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.93

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 6004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

