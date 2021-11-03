Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 3,888 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Friday, October 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

