Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 3,888 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32.
NASDAQ:OM opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
