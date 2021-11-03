Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

