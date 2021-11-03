Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Trading Down 0.6%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

