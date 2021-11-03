Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.