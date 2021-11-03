Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,693. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.