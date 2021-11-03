Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 272,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,348. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.