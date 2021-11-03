Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.96. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 27,424 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

