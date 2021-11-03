Pacitti Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

