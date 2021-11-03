Pacitti Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 167.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

VTIP stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

