Pacitti Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,240,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

SPSM stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $45.41.

