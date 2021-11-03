Pacitti Group Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,936,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

