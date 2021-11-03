Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $508.46 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.99 and a 52 week high of $519.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.02 and a 200-day moving average of $409.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.