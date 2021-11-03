Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 29,145 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 367.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.