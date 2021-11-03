Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 151.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

