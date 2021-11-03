Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.99 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

