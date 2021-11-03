Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $2.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06.

