Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $41,215,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

