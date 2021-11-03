Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE PRTY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $933.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

