Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNBK stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

