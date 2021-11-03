Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

