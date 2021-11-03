PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 96,891.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,658 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of PayPal by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.48. 405,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

