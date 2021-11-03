PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Robert Strobo Sells 14,261 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PAYS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

