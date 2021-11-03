PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises 3.2% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of PDC Energy worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,386. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

