PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 34,755.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

