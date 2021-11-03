PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PATK opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.