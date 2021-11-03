PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $2,062,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.32. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

