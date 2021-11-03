PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $257.87 million and $554,169.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,396,600,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,176,262 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

