Pegasystems Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $122.58 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

