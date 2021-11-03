Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.61

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.61 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.05 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 16,166,097 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £255.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

