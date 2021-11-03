PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 12,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,441. The company has a market cap of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

