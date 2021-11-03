Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,156.36

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,156.36 ($15.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.61). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.52), with a volume of 445,564 shares changing hands.

PNN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

