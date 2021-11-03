Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PEI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.