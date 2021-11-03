PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

