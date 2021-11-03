Penta Tops One Day Volume of $55,026.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Penta has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $55,026.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

