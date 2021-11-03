Peony Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Peony has a total market cap of $24.18 million and approximately $143,239.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 168% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 47,969,634 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

